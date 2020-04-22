Webster Bank N. A. Buys Shares of 1,299 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. 143,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,607,957. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

