Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

GLD traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,258,414. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

