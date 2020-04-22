Webster Bank N. A. Acquires Shares of 486 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $859,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $682,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.15. 53,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,628. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

