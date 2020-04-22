Webster Bank N. A. Acquires New Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $6,095,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $1,406,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.32. 94,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.34. Trane has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Trane from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

