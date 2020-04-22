Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 8,245 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 251.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,980,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,726,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,626,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 509,996 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.42. 25,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,777. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

