Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 1,018 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

NASDAQ FB opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average is $193.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

