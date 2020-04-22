WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

WD-40 stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

