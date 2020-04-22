Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Down 12.2% in March

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSTG opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

