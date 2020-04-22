WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

