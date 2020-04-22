Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.59. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

