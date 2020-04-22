Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.84. The company had a trading volume of 815,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835,248. The company has a market capitalization of $367.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

