Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is Founders Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 3.5% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.5% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.4% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.76. 241,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,835,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $367.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

