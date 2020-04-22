Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 865,810 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $43,807,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

