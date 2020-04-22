Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

