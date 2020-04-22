W W Grainger (GWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect W W Grainger to post earnings of $4.64 per share for the quarter. W W Grainger has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 17.75-19.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $17.75-19.25 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W W Grainger to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $270.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.76. W W Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.60.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

