Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

VYGR opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.00. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

