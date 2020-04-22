Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 14,014,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $788,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 36.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,509 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

VOYA stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.52. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

