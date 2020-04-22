VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

VWAGY opened at $13.96 on Monday. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68.

