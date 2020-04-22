Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 159.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.