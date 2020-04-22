Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

VVNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE VVNT opened at $9.63 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

