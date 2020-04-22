Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viveve Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.65.

Viveve Medical stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

