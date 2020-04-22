VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded VIVENDI SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded VIVENDI SA/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $21.74 on Friday. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

