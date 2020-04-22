Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.94 and its 200-day moving average is $183.13. The company has a market cap of $322.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.