Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $163.21 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average is $183.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

