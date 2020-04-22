Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Cut by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.37. 2,054,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,483,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

