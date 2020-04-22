Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) dropped 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.91, approximately 12,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 78,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

