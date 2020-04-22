VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) were down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.43, approximately 4,978 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 23,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VirTra Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.03 and a beta of 1.61.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VirTra Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VirTra Systems worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

