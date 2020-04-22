Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Village Farms International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

VFF stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Village Farms International had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,894,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Village Farms International (VFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.