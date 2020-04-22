Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victory Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.38.

VCTR opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 85.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 392.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 1,010.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

