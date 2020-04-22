VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Short Interest Update

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 7,510,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in VF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. VF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VF will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

