Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 365,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. Veru has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Veru had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 507,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 96,528 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Veru by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 330,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

