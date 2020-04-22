Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $262.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $277.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.03.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,242 shares of company stock worth $11,113,884. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,880,000 after acquiring an additional 580,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 184.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,644,000 after acquiring an additional 498,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

