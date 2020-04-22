Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is Covenant Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.52. 387,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,578. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $475,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $921,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,242 shares of company stock valued at $11,113,884 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.