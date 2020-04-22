Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) & Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Head to Head Contrast

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.21 million ($1.13) -8.82 Xeris Pharmaceuticals $2.72 million 22.79 -$125.58 million ($4.81) -0.34

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xeris Pharmaceuticals. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xeris Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.08% -36.19% Xeris Pharmaceuticals -4,568.21% -209.32% -94.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.66%. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 869.70%. Given Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xeris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for the treatment of plantar warts. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is Gvoke HypoPen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, post-bariatric hypoglycemia, exercise-induced hypoglycemia in diabetes, and hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure, as well as for treating hypoglycemia associated with intermittent and chronic conditions, and bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. In addition, it develops continuous subcutaneous glucagon infusion system of ready-to-use glucagon; ready-to-use diazepam formulation, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute repetitive seizures in patients with epilepsy; and Pramlintide-Insulin co-formulation that is in pre-clinical stage for treating type 1 and 2 diabetes. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

