Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 4.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

