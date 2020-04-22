Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Reduced by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

