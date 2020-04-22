VeraBank N.A. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.3% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 458,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 105,136 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 110,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $5,280,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

NYSE XOM opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

