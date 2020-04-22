Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 1,870,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Matthew Mcevoy bought 22,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $93,216.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,992.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

