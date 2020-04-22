Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 10,543,200 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of VGR opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $1,433,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at $34,013,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,070,250 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter worth about $650,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

