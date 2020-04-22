Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

