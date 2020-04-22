Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 188.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.