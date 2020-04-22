Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,589,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,543,000 after purchasing an additional 103,755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 872,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 838,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,701,000 after buying an additional 51,078 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 722,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 583,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

