Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.17. 39,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,820. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.