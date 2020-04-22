Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $143.15. 202,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,809. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average of $166.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

