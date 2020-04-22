Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Raised by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.80. 6,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,291. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

