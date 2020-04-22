Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $2,831,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,979,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. 7,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,260. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.