Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 517,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,893,643. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

