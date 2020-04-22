Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Cut by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,938,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

