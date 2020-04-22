Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $110.75. 223,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,309. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

