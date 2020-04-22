Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,962,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,996,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.